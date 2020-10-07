Best Smart LED Light Bulbs that Work with Google Home in 2020

Best

Smart LED Light Bulbs that Work with Google Home

Android Central

2020

Not only are LED smart bulbs more energy-efficient than traditional incandescent bulbs, but you’ll feel like Tony Stark walking through your home, controlling the lighting with just your voice. Google Home is one of the tentpole home assistant platforms, so of course, there are a plethora of smart bulb brands eager to get that “works with the Google Assistant” badge. The question you need to ask yourself as a consumer is how many bulbs you need for your home and how much are you willing to spend?

Full-feature smart lights

To experience the best that smart LED lights can offer, you’ll want to start with ones that are entirely customizable with the full spectrum of colors available. Because these bulbs are way more expensive than any light bulb you’ve probably bought in your life — and often require a dedicated smart hub to relay between the bulbs and your home network — you’re going to want to choose a brand that can satisfy all your smart lighting needs or piece together your house plan with bulbs that don’t need a hub.

Dimmable white smart bulbs

Let’s be real, not every smart bulb in your home needs to cycle through 16 million different colors; they just need to be dimmable and react to your voice commands. You can save some money buying white LED smart bulbs for the more mundane areas of your house like hallways and bathrooms and save the fancier color bulbs for the areas you entertain your guests. There are dimmable white smart bulbs available for each smart hub ecosystem along with many options that only require a Wi-Fi connection.

As long as you already own a Philips Hue Bridge, you can start adding smart bulbs to any room in your house. With this four-pack of dimmable white bulbs, you’re able to schedule and automate your lighting to fit your daily needs or make it appear that your home is lived-in while you’re out by scheduling lights in different rooms to turn on and off throughout the evening. $50 at Walmart LIFX bulbs don’t require a hub, just a reliable connection to the Wi-Fi network. This bulb is comparable to a 60W bulb and is perfect for smaller lamps or lighting fixtures. The white variation offers the best value for your money, but there are mini color bulbs or day & dusk bulbs that will change the color and warmth of the lighting based on the time of day. These are sold individually and are perfect for lamps on bedside tables. $20 at Best Buy If you’ve already got a Sengled hub — or even a SmartThings or Wink hub — you can add eight bulbs to your network for the best price per bulb that you will find. That’s a heck of a deal and a great option if you desire to replace every bulb in your home with a voice-controlled smart bulb without spending hundreds of dollars. $72 at Amazon Check out this two-pack of SEALIGHT bulbs for the retro look of an incandescent bulb with all the convenience of a connected smart bulb. The per-bulb price is pretty good, and no hub is required. These are standard A19 bulbs that are controllable through your phone or with Google Assistant are easy to dim and can be set on scheduled timers. $30 at Amazon For those of you who are okay with standard white, dimmable smart bulbs, and don’t want to spend a fortune, TP-Link’s Kasa bulbs are a good pick that offers the added benefit of no hub — just a reliable connection to your home’s Wi-Fi network is required. The starter kit, which includes three bulbs is a good starting point and connects easily with the Google Home app. $60 at Amazon Last but not least, Eufy also offers a selection of smart bulbs that include soft white bulbs, tunable white bulbs that are capable of mimicking daylight, and a multi-color bulb that can groove along with your music. All bulbs include built-in Wi-Fi to get around needing a hub and can be easily added to your connected devices in the Google Home app. $11 at Walmart

Don’t be afraid to mix and match

The best part about having so many smart lighting options available that all work with the Google Assistant is that you can have a hub set up and some individual Wi-Fi bulbs all running on your home network and still control everything using just your voice.

Our top recommendation is the Philips Hue Starter kit which gets you all you need to start building out your dream smart home. Once you get all set up, you’ll want to start looking into other Hue products that are just as easy to set up and control. If you’re going to splurge, you can create the perfect lighting ambiance for every room in your home using Hue smart lights.

Of course, the beautiful thing about using the Google Assistant is that it works with countless other brands, so you can save on LED light strips by getting a 16ft Minger Govee LED smart strip for half the price of the Philips Hue equivalent. And then there are just dope accent pieces like the Nanoleaf Rhythm Smarter Kit that would look cool in any media room or gamer’s den.