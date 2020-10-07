Best Google Pixel 3a Cases 2020

Best

Google Pixel 3a Cases

The Pixel 3a brought the Pixel experience to a far wider audience in 2019 with the same style at a much more friendly price point. Even though there’s now a Pixel 4a, the Pixel 3a is still a fantastic phone, and the best Pixel 3a cases do a great job reflecting the bold styling choices Google chose with its first budget Pixel phone.



Spigen is one of the most trusted names in case makers, and its Thin Fit case is one of the best it has to offer. It’s incredibly slim and lightweight, has a scratch-resistant design to keep your 3a safe from daily use, and works great with magnetic car mounts. From $10 at Amazon Google’s fabric cases feel wonderful in hand and come in a small assortment of colors, and since Google makes them, they feel every bit as premium as their price tags. Available in Carbon, Fog, and Seascape. From $36 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy Do you have that sweet Purple-ish Pixel 3a? Yeah, me too! Want to show off that color while still protecting your investment? Supcase’s Unicorn Beetle cases have always done well for me, but this Style Series with the two-tone blue is a stunner. From $13 at Amazon

From $13 at Walmart This fun-looking case is actually a pretty practical one, too. Tech21 is a case maker that’s made it their mission in life to help phones survive more drops, and it also sports anti-microbial protection to keep your phone clean in a dirty, dirty world. $13 at Amazon

$16 at Walmart Tudia uses the tried and true hybrid construction — squishy TPU insert surrounded by a hard polycarbonate shell — to keep Google’s latest phone safe without breaking the bank. This case is a heavy-duty case with a slim profile and four color options. $11 at Amazon

$13 at Walmart Spigen’s Liquid Crystal line is my favorite case series in all of clear case-dom. While my all-time favorite Liquid Crystal Glitter isn’t available for the 3a yet, the classic clear Liquid Crystal will protect your phone from ugly scratches and small drops in style. $10 at Amazon Life’s too short for boring cases, and when solid color cases and patterns just don’t speak to you, that’s where printed cases like Skinit’s licensed clear cases come in. There are fun designs from Disney, Marvel, DC, anime, and college/pro sports for you to geek out with. $17 at Amazon This heavy-duty case lets your Pixel 3a’s beautify shine through the back panel — accented in either blue or silver — while securely protecting it from drops, dings, and scuffs. It even has dust flaps to protect your ports from pocket lint bunnies! $17 at Amazon

From $13 at Walmart Pixel phones are made for users that want the latest software and the best features first, but that doesn’t mean these cutting edge phones deserve to live on a knife’s edge between safety and shattering. Spigen’s Tough Armor is sturdy, secure, and even comes with a kickstand. From $15 at Amazon Caseology’s Parallax case is rather impressive. At first glance, it grabs your attention with its honeycomb pattern that gives the case a unique 3D appearance. Along with the good looks, you also get excellent grip, drop protection, and wireless charger support. From $14 at Amazon Vinve’s carbon fiber-accented case offers about as much protection as the Spigen Rugged Armor for a fraction of the price and even offers some cool color options like Navy, ruby Red, and a dapper-looking Grey. $8 at Amazon Who needs a separate wallet these days when we can use our phones to pay for everything? This swanky looking folio can hold three ID or payment cards, some cash, and your lovely little Pixel 3a easily, and the folio pulls double-duty as a kickstand as needed in the field. $11 at Amazon

What’s the best Google Pixel 3a case?

The Pixel 3a may not be as widely available anymore, but that doesn’t mean it deserves to be left exposed as you go about your busy day in the concrete jungle! Whether you need a little light protection or want to lock your phone down against shatters and scratches, there is a case out there for you!

On the thinner side of the scale, it’s really hard to go wrong with the Spigen Thin Fit and its slim protection. If you want to protect your phone without turning it into a tank, Tech21 claims that its Studio Design Case can withstand drops up to 8 feet while still keeping a slim profile with a stunning pattern.

If basic patterns and solid colors aren’t jazzy enough for you, there’s always the custom and certified licensed cases from Skinit! From Disney and anime to College and pro sports teams, there’s a style here for everyone, and the clear sides allow the Pixel 3a’s natural colors to show through a bit, too.

Can I use a Pixel 3 case with a Pixel 3a?