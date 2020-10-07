Bershan Shaw Tapped As First Black ‘RHONY’ Housewife

According to reports, motivational speaker Bershan Shaw has been tapped as the first-ever Black woman to join the Real Housewives of New York.

She is a friend of show newbie, Leah McSweeney.

“Bershan Shaw will be filming for ‘RHONY’ when the ladies begin filming,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife.

“[Bershan] was actually suggested to producers by Leah and Leah is so excited it worked out as all of the ladies have been pretty vocal at suggesting people to join the cast,” the source continued. “She’s good friends with Leah and also Sonja [Morgan], but she knows all of the ladies and has for years. She’s really outgoing, outspoken and fun and is very excited to do the show.”

It’s not yet known whether Bershan will be joining the show as a full-time housewife or just as a friend of the show. So far, the show has had no Black cast members in 12 seasons.