Bershan Shaw Tapped As First Black ‘RHONY’ Housewife

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

According to reports, motivational speaker Bershan Shaw has been tapped as the first-ever Black woman to join the Real Housewives of New York.

She is a friend of show newbie, Leah McSweeney.

 “Bershan Shaw will be filming for ‘RHONY’ when the ladies begin filming,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR