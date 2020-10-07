Bell set to expand 5G network in British Columbia and Alberta October 9th

Bell will expand its 5G network into select locations in British Columbia and Alberta starting on October 9th.
In a statement to , Bell noted that in British Columbia, the location that will be able to access5G speeds are Burnaby, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, Pitt Meadows, Surrey, Vancouver, Victoria, and White Rock.
As for Alberta, the locations are Acheson, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Parkland County, Sherwood Park, Spruce Grove, Stony Plain, and Surrey.
Bell originally went live with its 5G network in June with Ericsson and Nokia as its network equipment supplier in Montreal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.
In a recent interview, Mirko Bibic, Bell’s President and CEO, stated plans to launch 5G to 28 additional markets this year and the carrier is on track.
“I’m really pleased with our competitive positioning here on 5G because our speeds are 1.7Gbps, which is [the] fastest in the industry. And we’re going to be even faster next year when 3.5GHz spectrum becomes available for mobile,” said Bibic.