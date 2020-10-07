Batman-style gadget designed to lasso criminals’ legs together is tested for police use

A Batman -style gadget designed to lasso a suspects’ legs together is being tested for use by British police.

The BolaWrap is a handheld device that fires a kevlar cord at 513ft per second which tangles around targets from up to 25ft away.

It is intended to allow officers to immobilise suspects without having to resort to force and could be used instead of the taser.







(Image: REUTERS)



A demonstrated was given to forces from across the UK at the Royal College of Policing last year.

Tom Smith, president of Wrap Technologies which produces the gadget, said: “I had a meeting with the Home Office this week. UK police are looking at it at a national level.”

Smith said the device’s 160 decibel noise exceeds UK health and safety limits. His team is working on making the device quieter for the UK.

Subject to testing, a report by the three British use of force experts said: “We recommend consideration should be given to BolaWrap being provided to all front-line officers.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “The Government is clear that police officers should have the best possible protection when facing serious and sometimes violent situations.”