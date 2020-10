First A14 Benchmarks from iPad Air 4 Appear Online

Benchmarks supposedly for Apple’s A14 Bionic processor in the iPad Air 4, first spotted by Twitter user “Ice Universe,” reveal that the A14 offers significant performance improvements over the iPhone 11’s A13 Bionic. A GeekBench benchmark for an “iPad13,2” with the motherboard number J308AP was uploaded yesterday. According to leaker known as “L0vetodream,” J308AP is the iPad Air 4 with…