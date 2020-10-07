Astros hopeful ace Greinke can return to postseason play

The Houston Astros have kept on winning throughout October without ace Zack Greinke in the rotation as he works to recover from unspecified soreness in his throwing arm.

That doesn’t mean Houston manager Dusty Baker isn’t eager to have the 36-year-old right-hander back on the mound as soon as possible.

“I’m hoping that we win today’s game and then we’ll have a few days off to rehab and try to feel better before next [round],” Baker told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s Game 3 of the divisional series versus the Oakland Athletics, per Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. “But we have to win this game first.”

Houston jumped out to a 2-0 series lead and can sweep Oakland on Wednesday afternoon. Because scans have shown no structural damage to Greinke’s arm, it’s possible he could throw later in the ALDS if needed.

Jose Urquidy (1-1, 2.73 ERA) is taking the bump for Houston on Wednesday.

Greinke hasn’t pitched since his wild-card round appearance against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 29, and he went only four innings in that outing. Across five September starts, he tallied a 1-4 record with a 6.08 ERA across 26.2 innings.

Greinke tossed approximately 15 pitches off flat ground at reduced energy following Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Oakland, according to Gonzalez.