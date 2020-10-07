Armie Hammer’s Little Son Traumatized After Left With Bloody Cheek in ‘Random’ Fall

Instagram

According to Armie’s estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers, three-year-old son Ford was left traumatized after he fell out of bed and got stitches on his injured cheek.

Actor Armie Hammer‘s three-year-old son has received stitches on his cheek after falling out of bed and cutting his face.

The “Call Me by Your Name” star’s estranged wife, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, documented the aftermath of the “most random turn of events” on her Instagram Story timeline early on Wednesday (07Oct20), revealing the accident left young Ford, his five-year-old sister Harper, and their mother traumatised.

“Ford rolled out of his bed while he was sleeping and clipped his cheek on the bedside table,” Chambers captioned a snap of her boy sleeping in her arms while sporting a bandage on his face.

“After hours of crying (both of us), excessive bleeding (so much blood), Hops (Harper) becoming sick because she feels the way I do about blood, here we are.”

Chambers, who has been staying in the Cayman Islands during the pandemic, went on to thank their doctor and her family for their support during the trying time, adding, “So much love for the parents who do it alone.”

Ford underwent minor surgery on Wednesday morning, and Chambers later confirmed he was on the mend.

“Thank you for all the love, prayers and well-wishes,” she wrote in an update to fans.

“Out of the OR (operating room), out of recovery and all stitched up with ten perfect sutures…”

Chambers and Hammer had been vacationing in the Cayman Islands when the COVID-19 lockdown began, and she decided to stay there while the actor returned to Los Angeles in June.

They subsequently announced they had separated in July after 10 years of marriage.