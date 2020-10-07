Apple has a hidden AR surprise on its ‘iPhone 12’ October event site

Apple officially announced its iPhone 12 event set for October 13. The tagline is “Hi, Speed” and after we saw a fun little Easter egg on the Apple Events page for the September “Time Flies” event, there’s another one for the big iPhone 12 event.

Head to Apple’s Events website and you’ll see the date and time for the October “Hi, Speed” event along with an option to add it to your calendar and the event’s graphic. But on iPhone and iPad, you can tap on the October event’s image to open a hidden AR experience (first spotted by Parker Ortolani).

The fun little AR experience Easter egg shows an interactive animation that morphs from the floating golden/orange/blue circles in an explosion to many floating orbs with the “10.13” event date in the center in orange.

You can play with the AR experience to see it from any angle by swiping, spinning, and pinching. The animation continues to transition back and forth between the event’s circular graphic and the exploded orbs.

We’re expecting four new models with the iPhone 12 lineup but we could also see other new products like AirPods Studio and Apple’s AirTag item trackers debut next week too. And there’s also the big Apple Silicon shift for Mac on the horizon.

Read more about everything we’re expecting with the iPhone 12 lineup in our full coverage here:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: