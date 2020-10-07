App Store Connect for iOS updated with TestFlight integration

Apple today updated its App Store Connect app for iOS with some great new features. Developers will now be able to set up and manage TestFlight apps right on their iPhone and iPad through the App Store Connect app.

The App Store Connect is the place where developers can manage their iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps. From there, they can send new apps to the App Store, upload screenshots, change the app description, read users’ reviews, and more.

Version 1.5 of the App Store Connect for iOS app adds the TestFlight app setup process, so you no longer need to access the App Store Connect website to manage your beta apps. Developers can also add up to 100 members of the same team to test beta apps, besides editing app details and removing builds.

You can read the full release notes below:

With this update, you can now:

• Set up internal TestFlight beta testing

• Add up to 100 members of your team to test beta builds of your app

• Edit test details for beta builds, view build activity and status, and expire builds

• Answer required export compliance questions

• Remove internal testers

App Store Connect for iOS is available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 12 or later.

