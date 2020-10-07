Anubhav Sinha and Hansal Mehta express concern after Rhea Chakraborty’s custody gets extended

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the first week of September for interrogation in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. The two were instantly taken into custody after their questioning and were sent to the Byculla prison in Mumbai. The two have been in NCB’s custody for almost a month now.

After AIIMS’ forensic report cleared all rumours of Sushant’s death being a murder, industry folk have started speaking up again in support of Rhea. As her custody, which was initially for only two weeks has been extended till October 20, several eminent names have come out to express their concern for her.

Director Anubhav Sinha tweeted, “That girl has been in Jail for a month. Seriously guys!!!” Also joining in, filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, “Please remind me. What is @Tweet2Rhea in custody for exactly? And why is she still in custody?”

Now that the NDPS court has extended their custody, Rhea and Showik have gone to the Bombay High Court and their decision on the same will be announced today.