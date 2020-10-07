Anne Heche ‘Stormed Off’ the After Being ‘Furious’ Over Elimination

Instagram

The ‘Volcano’ actress reportedly quickly drove off the studio lot after being sent home by the long-running ABC dancing competition show on Monday, October 5.

–

Anne Heche is not happy with the results of the latest episode of “Dancing with the Stars” on Monday, October 5 which saw her and pro dancer Keo Motsepe getting eliminated. The actress reportedly was “furious,” prompting her to storm off the set.

According to Page Six, the ex-girlfriend of Ellen DeGeneres refused to do press after the episode concluded. The publication also claimed that she quickly drove off the studio lot after being sent home by the long-running ABC dancing competition show.

“Anne was not happy — she was furious,” a source shared to the site. “She drove off the lot and refused to do any press.”

In the episode, Anne was getting candid about her past relationship with Ellen which she claimed cost her a “multimillion dollar movie deal.” She told the site on Tuesday evening, “The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling.”

The “Volcano” star, who started dating Ellen for 3 years before breaking up in 2000, continued, “It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now – even though we are not all the way there yet, it’s important to recognize how far we have come.”

When the episode was upsetting for Anne, it was rather confusing for viewers and the show judges. That night, host Tyra Banks made a major mistake after announcing that “Cheer” star Monica Aldama and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were safe, only to clarify later that they were actually in the bottom two with Anne and Keo. “There has been an error in the control room. This is the craziness of live TV. I’m so sorry. This is live TV,” the supermodel explained.