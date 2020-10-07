Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson And Common Join Super High

Good news has been hard to come by in 2020, but here is one small piece: Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common are making a film together and it sounds highly enjoyable.
The trio is finally giving stoners a superhero movie of their own: Super High.
Right now, that’s all the info we have, but, even without knowing the full plot or other details, it’s hard to imagine that this film is going to disappoint.
So thank you to Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg, and Common for giving us one tiny, but joyous thing to look forward to right now.
