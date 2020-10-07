Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson And Common Join Super High

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Good news has been hard to come by in 2020, but here is one small piece: Andy Samberg, Craig Robinson, and Common are making a film together and it sounds highly enjoyable.

The trio is finally giving stoners a superhero movie of their own: Super High.


Neon

The not-so-subtle film title gives away the premise — the movie characters light up some special weed that gives the smoker super powers. Samberg, Robinson and Common are all producing, as well as starring in it, according to Deadline. Meanwhile, Adam Mansbach (Barry) will be writing the screenplay.

Right now, that’s all the info we have, but, even without knowing the full plot or other details, it’s hard to imagine that this film is going to disappoint.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic, Bennett Raglin / Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil / WireImage

In fact, there was a bidding war for it, which resulted in New Line picking up the film for seven figures, according to Deadline.


So thank you to Craig Robinson, Andy Samberg, and Common for giving us one tiny, but joyous thing to look forward to right now.

TV and Movies

