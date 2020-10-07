Amazon sends legal notice to India’s Future Group over Reliance deal: ET Now By

© . FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is pictured inside the company’s office in Bengaluru
() – Amazon.com Inc (O:) has sent a legal notice to a promoter of India’s Future Group over the retailer’s deal with Reliance Industries (NS:), ET Now reported on Wednesday, citing sources.
In August, Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance said it would acquire the retail and wholesale business as well as the logistics and warehousing business of Future in a deal valued at $3.38 billion, including debt.
Amazon’s investment in Future Group came with contractual rights, which includes a right of first refusal and a non-compete-like pact, a source told https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/companies/article/exclusive-amazon-sends-legal-notice-to-future-group-over-ril-deal/663797 ET Now, adding that this was the main reason why the legal notice was sent to Future Coupons.
Amazon, in its legal notice, cited a contract arrangement that included “a restricted list” of companies Future was not supposed to enter deals with, according to the report.
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Amazon last year acquired a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd, which owns a 7.3% interest in the retail group that operates more than 1,500 stores in India, including grocery chain Big Bazaar.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.