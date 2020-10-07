All you need to know about the ‘most popular’ game in the world right now

A new online multi-player game has been creating waves on Google Play Store, Apple App store as well as gaming platforms like Steam and Twitch. Called Among Us, the online video game has been developed by InnerSloth. As per Sensor Tower, it hit 86.6 million downloads during the third quarter of 2020 (June-July-August 2020). “InnerSloth’s Among Us was a breakaway hit, reaching No. 1 among the top-downloaded games of 3Q20,” says the report. The game can be played online or over Wi-Fi with 4 to 10 players. Here’s all you need to know about this new gaming rage that is available both on smartphones and PCs …