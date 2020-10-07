‘All Rise’ Season 2: Samantha Marie Ware Cast as Lola’s New Clerk

RELATED STORIES

Two new faces are entering the courtroom drama on All Rise: The CBS series has tapped Samantha Marie Ware (Glee) to recur during Season 2 as Judge Lola Carmichael’s new law clerk Vanessa “Ness” Johnson, TVLine has learned exclusively. Additionally, Shalim Ortiz (Grand Hotel) will recur as Joaquin Luna, a young photographer and political activist who crosses paths with public defender Emily Lopez.

Fresh out of Harvard Law, Ness is described as “whip-smart, bold and sometimes, hilariously in-your-face,” with an “unapologetic and unfiltered approach to work and life.” That attitude will create conflict with her boss Lola and especially with Lola’s judicial assistant Sherri Kansky.

Joaquin, meanwhile, uses his art to raise awareness about social justice online and subscribes to the three A’s — athleticism, adventurism and activism. He is rescued by Emily after being pepper-sprayed in the face by police at a Hall of Justice protest. Afterward, he does everything in his power to get Emily’s phone number and meet her again.

Ware co-starred in Glee‘s sixth and final season as Jane Hayward. Her other TV credits includes Doom Patrol and What/If.

Ortiz currently recurs on Power Book II: Ghost as Danilo Ramirez. He previously played Mateo on ABC’s short-lived Grand Hotel and had arcs on Magic City and Heroes.

All Rise recently began production on Season 2, which is slated to premiere on CBS later this year. In the meantime, hit the comments with your thoughts on the new additions!