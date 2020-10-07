Ali Fazal gets a lead role in Hollywood film Code Name: Johnny Walker



Ali Fazal is slowly making a name for himself in showbiz. That he’s talented is a given. If he can make you laugh with his stint in Fukrey, he can send a chill down your spine with his act in Mirzapur. No wonder then Hollywood has taken a shine to the young actor.



While Ali Fazal is awaiting the release of his Hollywood film, Death On The Nile, we hear the actor has bagged another film in the West. According to reports in a daily, it’s a war drama written by Alan Wenkus, who’s an Academy Award nominee and former writer of The Tonight Show. Speaking about the film to a magazine, Ali Fazal said that he’s planning to start shooting for it soon in Los Angeles. “People (in the West) are now more open to writing parts that can have actors from across the canvas. It is hard to do because you have to get the geography out of your head.”

Ali Fazal is also gearing up for the release of the second season of Mirzapur that will be streamed online this month. Meanwhile the actor and his ladylove Richa Chadha have postponed their wedding date until everything sets back to normal.