Alex Trebek announces Senators’ first-round draft pick

The Ottawa Senators may have not won the first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, but they certainly stole the show on Wednesday night.
Legendary “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek made a surprise appearance during the first round, announcing the Senators’ first-round selection.
The 80-year-old Canadian quiz show legend, who also is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is a huge hockey fan. When the opportunity came to make a cameo for the 2020 draft, Trebek couldn’t refuse.
With the third-overall pick, Ottawa selected German forward Tim Stutzle. Last season with Adler Mannheim of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) the 18-year-old notched seven goals and 27 assists in 41 games. He added five assists in five games at the 2019-20 World Junior Championship.
The Senators also selected American defenseman Jake Sanderson with the fifth-overall selection in the draft.
