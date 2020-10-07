Alex Trebek announces Senators’ first-round draft pick

The 80-year-old Canadian quiz show legend, who also is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, is a huge hockey fan. When the opportunity came to make a cameo for the 2020 draft, Trebek couldn’t refuse.

With the third-overall pick, Ottawa selected German forward Tim Stutzle. Last season with Adler Mannheim of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) the 18-year-old notched seven goals and 27 assists in 41 games. He added five assists in five games at the 2019-20 World Junior Championship.

The Senators also selected American defenseman Jake Sanderson with the fifth-overall selection in the draft.