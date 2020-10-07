Akbar V Charged With Aggravated Assault For Allegedly Hitting Someone With A Hookah In Strip Club Fight (Exclusive)

Whew! Do y’all remember that lil’ altercation Akbar V was in last month at an Atlanta strip club, Roomies? Well, it looks like her actions have finally caught up to her because we can exclusively report that she has been charged after the incident.

We posted footage that someone caught in the club of Akbar and two other women throwing hands, and according to this aggravated assault charge, the clip definitely does not show how the fight really went down.

A source close to the situation tells us that Akbar allegedly hit someone in the head with a hookah during the tussle, which is what landed her in cuffs Wednesday morning.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: Whew! Looks like #AkbarV may have gotten into a lil’ tussle at the strip club in Atlanta recently A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 7, 2020 at 9:26am PDT

Shortly after the video surfaced, Akbar took to the ‘gram to address all the people coming for her tussle skills, letting everybody know that she definitely took the W in this one.

As far as we know, Akbar is still behind bars in Fulton County, and it has not been revealed whether or not she will be released on bond.

Hopefully she sticks to a more peaceful way to resolve inflict instead of throwing objects from here on out, but y’all stay with us as we get more details, Roomies!

