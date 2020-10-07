Advertisement: Why Newtopia takes a hyper-personalized approach to tackle a global health problem

Article content continued

While the traditional healthcare model has been largely focused on taking care of those who are already sick, there are very few systems in place that are focused on preventing illness and inspiring healthy daily living. Doctors’ waiting rooms and hospital beds are filled with patients who have preventable diseases while insurers, employers and taxpayers are on the hook for the astronomical and still rising costs.

Additionally, the recent pandemic has seen a significant shift to virtual care with the global telehealth market expected to be valued at USD$175-billion in 2026, Global Market Insights predicts. While telehealth was already slowly gaining ground, the pandemic sped demand up exponentially with many people staying home. Now, contacting a doctor from the comfort of your own home means less waiting at clinics and hospitals.

A lightning strike moment for this Canadian virtual care company

Newtopia (TSXV: NEWU) is tapping into this market to bring forward a preventative approach to healthcare. The Toronto-based virtual care company’s next-generation habit change platform works to help individuals at risk of developing chronic disease to form long-lasting healthy habits.

The company was founded in 2008, long before the coronavirus.

“I’ve taken to calling this a lightning strike moment for disease prevention,” says Jeff Ruby, founder and CEO of Newtopia.

Prior to COVID-19, it was considered more of a “nice to have,” he notes. But with recent medical evidence suggesting that people with chronic health conditions have a much higher risk of becoming ill and utilizing greater healthcare resources if they contract the virus, disease prevention is being highlighted on a global scale.

“The entire planet literally is now focused on preventing a disease,” Ruby says.

During the pandemic, Newtopia has seen some of the highest engagement rates in the company’s history among their participants, who are U.S. based employees at risk of developing a chronic disease.

“One-size-fits-one” approach

To lose his dad at a young age to cancer propelled Ruby to start three start-ups, all within the disease prevention space. Over the years, he has come to learn that lifestyle-related chronic disease is “Entirely preventable through our actions, choices and decisions.”

And, he firmly believes that habits can change. “But there’s a formula behind it and a way to do it. It requires a one-size-fits-one orientation.”

That’s in stark contrast to many disease prevention programs currently out there, which are based on a “one-size-fits-all” business model.