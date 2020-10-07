ADROSONIC and Riversand Partner to Deliver Cloud-native MDM and PIM Solutions for the Insurance Industry

Article content continued

“Riversand’s intuitive, 100 percent cloud-native MDM and PIM solution caters to both B2B and B2C markets. When coupled with ADROSONIC’s domain knowledge and expertise in handling complex data projects and comprehensive delivery methodology, this promises cost efficiency and quicker time-to-value, thus lowering the total cost of ownership for the business,” said Mr. Mayank, CEO and MD at ADROSONIC.“Organisations going through a digital transformation journey are looking for MDM solutions that can be integrated with their cloud-first strategy and our combined efforts fit perfectly with their needs.”

About Riversand

Riversand’s cloud-native master data management solutions are designed to support customers’ digital transformation journeys through improved business agility, faster adoption and improved collaboration across the enterprise. Driving data to experiences, Riversand has a vision of helping companies know their customers better, move products faster, automate processes, mitigate risk and run their businesses smarter. Visit https://Riversand.com for more information and follow us @RiversandMDM on Twitter and Riversand on LinkedIn.

About ADROSONIC

ADROSONIC is an innovative, business-focused Digital consulting firm empowering organisations with a complete framework of IT Solutions and Services. A trusted partner for both service and product-based companies, ADROSONIC has a global presence with offices in India, UK and the USA. Possessing competencies in the fields of Robotic Process Automation, Data Analytics, CRM services, Application Services, Digital Quality Assurance and Software Testing, ADROSONIC strives to pave the Digital Roadmap for emerging and traditional business organisations. Reach out to us at www.adrosonic.com and follow us on @adrosonic on Twitter and ADROSONIC on LinkedIn.

