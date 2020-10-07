Acuna trash talks Marlins after being plunked

Ronald Acuña Jr. had some incredible posts on Twitter and Instagram after being hit by the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.

Acuña homered to lead off the bottom of the first inning for Atlanta in Game 1 of the NLDS against Miami. His next at-bat came in the bottom of the third, and Acuña was hit by Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara on the second pitch.

Acuña had three more at-bats in the game and struck out twice and got an infield single. His Braves won the game 9-5 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The young Braves star felt he was targeted by Miami for hitting the home run and posted great messages about it. On Twitter, he said the Marlins hit him because they can’t get him out.