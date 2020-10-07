A group of tech companies, publishers, and advocates unveil Global Privacy Standard, supporting a browser-level privacy signal, backed by NYT, WaPo, and others (Gilad Edelman/Wired)

Gilad Edelman / Wired:
A group of tech companies, publishers, and advocates unveil Global Privacy Standard, supporting a browser-level privacy signal, backed by NYT, WaPo, and others — California’s privacy law says businesses must respect universal opt-outs. Now the technology finally exists to put that to the test.
