A group of tech companies, publishers, and advocates unveil Global Privacy Standard, supporting a browser-level privacy signal, backed by NYT, WaPo, and others (Gilad Edelman/Wired)

Gilad Edelman / Wired:

A group of tech companies, publishers, and advocates unveil Global Privacy Standard, supporting a browser-level privacy signal, backed by NYT, WaPo, and others  —  California’s privacy law says businesses must respect universal opt-outs.  Now the technology finally exists to put that to the test.

