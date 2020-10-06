Your Wednesday Briefing

Trump moves ahead with election campaign

A day after leaving the hospital, President Trump said that he intended to debate former Vice President Joe Biden next week in Miami despite his continued struggle with the coronavirus.

“I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” the president tweeted Tuesday.

Questions surround any possible return to the campaign trail. Medical experts said that the course of the illness is unpredictable in a man of Mr. Trump’s age and weight. It was unclear who from his staff, of which many have tested positive, would accompany him.

The latest: The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking military officer in the U.S., and other leaders at the Pentagon are quarantining after being exposed to the virus.