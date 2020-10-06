Your Tuesday Briefing

President Trump leaves the hospital

Three nights after arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center because of a Covid-19 diagnosis, President Trump returned on Monday evening to the White House, where he will continue to receive treatment. His departure from the hospital — complete with fist-pumping flourishes, a 10-minute helicopter ride and a public removal of his mask — was broadcast live on three major U.S. networks.

Earlier in the day, his physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, said the president was not “out of the woods yet.” Mr. Trump’s doctors evaded key questions about his condition, including his lung function and the date of his last negative coronavirus test — before he tested positive.

“We’re looking to this weekend,” Dr. Conley said. “If we can get through to Monday, with him remaining the same or improving better yet, then we will all take that final deep sigh of relief.”

These remarks came after Mr. Trump tweeted: “Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life.” In doing so, as he has throughout the pandemic, he downplayed the seriousness of a virus that has killed nearly 210,000 people in the United States.