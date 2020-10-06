Winners, losers from Packers’ blowout win over Falcons on ‘Monday Night Football’

Dan Quinn’s tenure with the Atlanta Falcons is on the verge of coming crashing down just as quickly as we saw with Bill O’Brien in Houston earlier on Monday.

That’s the backdrop as Atlanta dropped its fourth consecutive game to open the 2020 NFL season. The Falcons were in no way competitive against the undefeated Green Bay Packers on “Monday Night Football,” losing by the score of 30-16.

Aaron Rodgers tallied four more touchdowns compared to zero interceptions despite playing without both Davante Adams and breakout star Allen Lazard. The Falcons’ defense has no answer for his brilliance. These are among the winners and losers from Green Bay’s 14-point victory over the hapless Falcons Monday night.

Winner: Aaron Rodgers continues to play at an MVP level