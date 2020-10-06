Willow Smith Almost ‘in Tears’ Over Confusing Ballots on Her First Time Voting

WENN

Describing her first time voting in 2018 as ‘hands down the most stressful day,’ the ‘Whip My Hair’ singer stresses the needs for a ‘thorough education on how to vote.’

Willow Smith has had an unpleasant experience voting for the first time. Sitting down with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Norris-Banfield for the latest episode of their Facebook show “Red Table Talk”, the “Whip My Hair” hitmaker confessed she came close to crying in the booth.

The 19-year-old singer recounted her first voting experience while chatting with guest and former NFL star Brandon Marshall. “The first time I voted was hands down the most stressful day. I literally almost was in tears because I didn’t understand so much here,” she spilled. “Who are these people? What is their main focus? I was lost.”

Looking back at what she went through, Willow voiced her agreement that education on how to vote is necessary for first-time voters. “I really agree with you that we need thorough education on how to vote, who is going to be on the ballot, exactly what they stand for because it’s very, very confusing,” she stated.

Willow’s candid confession has garnered support from many viewers. One stated, “100% should be included in school curriculum.” Another shared similar sentiment, “I agree with you Willow. There needs to be a class on how to truly vote.” A third went further by reminding others to “please please research who and what your ‘VOTING’ for it’s very important to be knowledgeable on this election & every other moving forward!!”

Willow has joined forces with her actress mother and her grandmother for this roundtable chat show since 2018. The three of them have discussed various topics, including racism, sex and addictions, and offered perspectives from the three different generations.

The latest episode of “Red Table Talk” will be aired on Tuesday, October 6 at 9 A.M. PT / 12 P.M. ET. The particular episode will also feature rapper and actor Ice Cube as well as political commentator Van Jones.