Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Crack Up Over His Crying Memes After Entanglement Confession

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith prove that they are unshakeable after the entanglement drama. Months after the pair’s discussion of her past affair with August Alsina in an episode of “Red Table Talk”, they have now addressed tons of his crying face memes that stemmed from his appearance on the Facebook series.

In a behind-the-scenes video before the family accepts the Robin Williams Legacy of Laughter Award, Will and Jada explain why he looked sad and on the verge of tears on “Red Table Talk” back in July. “I’m not sad a lot,” he says while dabbing his eyes with a tissue.

“I think because I drink so much coffee, I get dehydrated, and it makes my eyes water. I know people think I’m crying all the time,” he explains. Jada, who stands as she watches her husband’s sit-down, chimes in, “All the time and he’s not.” She adds, “Such a shame. Such a shame.”

“It is. No, no but it works out,” Smith continues with a laugh. “He wasn’t crying!” Jada insists, explaining, “No, it was midnight. We were shooting at midnight, ’cause we were trying to rush to go to the airport in the morning!”

The “Gotham” alum regrets their decision not to follow her intuition to “reshoot the whole damn thing.” Will agrees with her, but seems jovial about the outcome anyway as saying, “It played out; everybody’s like, ‘Poor Will.’ They think I’m sad! No, it’s like, they love they selves some Will.”





Will and Jada sat down in a July episode of “Red Table Talk” to talk about August’s claims that he had an affair with the 49-year-old actress. She admitted that she had an “entanglement” with the 28-year-old singer when she and Will separated.

Returning for a new episode of the Facebook series in late September, Jada and her daughter Willow Smith talked about her “entanglement” confession, during which the 19-year-old praised her mother, “I want to put it on the table. I’m so proud of you.” She added, “To be able to see you and Dad do that, for me, that was like, ‘OK, that’s the real deal.’ That’s real love.”