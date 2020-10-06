White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Bradley Lamb
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for Covid-19.

McEnany was scheduled to appear on Fox News on Monday morning, but the appearance was canceled. She later shared she was positive for the virus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said on Twitter.

