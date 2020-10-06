White House Press Secretary Tests Positive for Coronavirus

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has tested positive for Covid-19.

McEnany was scheduled to appear on Fox News on Monday morning, but the appearance was canceled. She later shared she was positive for the virus.

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said on Twitter.

“No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

The President and first lady Melania Trump, and several other high ranking Republicans have tested positive, including Hope Hicks, Trump body man Nick Luna, an unnamed press staffer, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and Republican Sens. Thom Tillis, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson, per CNN.

Trump has been released from hospital but appeared to have trouble breathing upon his return to the White House.