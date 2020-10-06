When Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed she doesn’t like taking fashion risks

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a global icon for a reason. The diva has nailed everything she has done. From taking part in a beauty pageant to acting in the biggest movies, from becoming an entrepreneur to doing philanthropy, there is nothing that she hasn’t been awesome at. Priyanka recently revealed the cover of her memoir Unfinished and the pre-orders started in the US, just in a day the book became the most ordered on the United States of America. Well, Priyanka is sure a massive star and she is also known for her classy looks as she struts down airports to red-carpets with equal oomph.

The actress had revealed in an old interview given to an international portal that she doesn’t like taking risks when it comes to fashion. Priyanka also added that until she is totally confident about her look, she doesn’t step out ever. Whatever you do PeeCee is clearly working well.