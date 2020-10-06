What time does the NHL Draft start today? Live TV coverage, pick order for Day 1

Normally at this time of year, the new NHL season is kicking into gear.

But, it’s 2020.

So, as the leaves begin to fall and the temperatures dip down, it’s time for the heat to be turned up as new buds, er, players will sprout on franchise’s trees. It’s time for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The New York Rangers will kick things off with the No. 1 pick — long expected to be Rimouski Oceanic’s Alexis Lafreniere — followed by the Los Angeles Kings, Ottawa Senators (making their first of two picks in the top five) and Detroit Red Wings.

Here’s what you need to know to watch this year’s draft, including when it is, how you can watch and when each team will make its selection.

When and where is the NHL Draft in 2020?

Date: Oct. 6-7

Oct. 6-7 Location: Virtual

Virtual Start time: 7 p.m. ET (Day 1) | 11:30 a.m. ET (Day 2)

7 p.m. ET (Day 1) | 11:30 a.m. ET (Day 2) TV channels (US): NBCSN (Day 1) | NHL Network (Day 2)

NBCSN (Day 1) | NHL Network (Day 2) TV channels (Canada): Sportsnet, TVA (Day 1) | Sportsnet (Day 2)

Sportsnet, TVA (Day 1) | Sportsnet (Day 2) Live stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s draft will be held virtually. The 2020 draft, the 58th one in NHL history, was originally scheduled to be held in Montreal.

What time does the 2020 NHL Draft start?

Round 1 of the NHL Draft starts at 7 p.m. ET on Oct. 6, and the second day (Rounds 2-7) will kick off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

2020 NHL Draft TV channel, how to live stream

This year’s draft will be broadcast on NBCSN and NHL Network, with NBCSN broadcasting the first day of the draft and NHL Network broadcasting the second. In Canada, Sportsnet will carry the event on both days.

You can also stream the draft on fuboTV (you can get a seven-day trial and subscribe here).

Rounds Date Time TV Channel 1 Tuesday, Oct. 6 7 p.m. ET NBCSN/Sportsnet/TVA 2-7 Wednesday, Oct. 7 11:30 a.m. ET NHL Network/Sportsnet

2020 NHL Draft order of picks

The New York Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick following Phases 1 and 2 of the draft lottery.

First round

TEAM 1. New York Rangers 2. Los Angeles Kings 3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS) 4. Detroit Red Wings 5. Ottawa Senators 6. Anaheim Ducks 7. New Jersey Devils 8. Buffalo Sabres 9. Minnesota Wild 10. Winnipeg Jets 11. Nashville Predators 12. Florida Panthers 13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) 14. Edmonton Oilers 15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT) 16. Montreal Canadiens 17. Chicago Blackhawks 18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI) 19. Calgary Flames 20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TBL) 21. Columbus Blue Jackets 22. New York Rangers (from CAR) 23. Philadelphia Flyers 24. Washington Capitals 25. Colorado Avalanche 26. St. Louis Blues 27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) 28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI) 29. Vegas Golden Knights 30. Dallas Stars 31. San Jose Sharks (from TBL)

2020 NHL mock draft

This year’s draft is considered to be one of the deepest in recent memory. While the top pick has not changed much for months, if not at least two years, the rest of the order is anyone’s guess.

Here are the five players expected to go first:

Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL) Kings: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL) Senators: Tim Stutzle, C, Mannheim (Germany) Red Wings: Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL) Senators: Jake Sanderson, D, US U18 (NTDP)

