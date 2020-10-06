What channel is the 2020 NHL Draft on today? Time, TV schedule, live stream to watch Day 1

Now that the Stanley Cup has found its new home, it’s time to turn attention to drafting the next generation of talent.

Beginning on Tuesday night with the New York Rangers selecting the first-overall pick — long expected to be Alexis Lafreniere — the draft will conclude when pick No. 217 is made by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

This year’s draft will be slightly different as everything will be done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to tune in, including the start time and first-round draft order.

What channel is the 2020 NHL Draft on today?

Round 1

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 6 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel (U.S.): NBCSN

NBCSN TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet, TV

Rounds 2-7

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 7

Wednesday, Oct. 7 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel (U.S.): NHL Network

NHL Network TV channel (Canada): Sportsnet

Broadcast from the home of NHL Network in New Jersey, NBCSN will air coverage of Round 1 in the United States while NHL Network will have Rounds 2-7.

NHL Network’s coverage will include Brian Lawton, Dave Reid, analyst E.J. Hradek, and hosts Jamie Hersch and Adnan Virk. NHL Network’s draft analyst Sam Cosentino, University of Wisconsin men’s hockey head coach Tony Granato, and NHL Network insider Elliotte Friedman will also contribute to the coverage.

Viewers in Canada will be able to watch all seven rounds on Sportsnet, with TVAS providing coverage of Round 1 as well.

In addition, fans can watch on NHL.com or sign up for fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

2020 NHL Draft order of picks

After the draft lottery’s Phase 1 and Phase 2, the first round resulted in the New York Rangers getting the No. 1 overall pick.

First round

TEAM 1. New York Rangers 2. Los Angeles Kings 3. Ottawa Senators (from SJS) 4. Detroit Red Wings 5. Ottawa Senators 6. Anaheim Ducks 7. New Jersey Devils 8. Buffalo Sabres 9. Minnesota Wild 10. Winnipeg Jets 11. Nashville Predators 12. Florida Panthers 13. Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) 14. Edmonton Oilers 15. Toronto Maple Leafs (from PIT) 16. Montreal Canadiens 17. Chicago Blackhawks 18. New Jersey Devils (from ARI) 19. Calgary Flames 20. New Jersey Devils (from VAN via TBL) 21. Columbus Blue Jackets 22. New York Rangers (from CAR) 23. Philadelphia Flyers 24. Washington Capitals 25. Colorado Avalanche 26. St. Louis Blues 27. Anaheim Ducks (from BOS) 28. Ottawa Senators (from NYI) 29. Vegas Golden Knights 30. Dallas Stars 31. San Jose Sharks (from TBL)

2020 NHL mock draft

This year’s draft is considered to be one of the deepest in recent memory. While the top pick has not changed much for months, if not at least two years, the rest of the order is anyone’s guess.

Here are the five players expected to go first:

Rangers: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, Rimouski (QMJHL) Kings: Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury (OHL) Senators: Tim Stutlze, C, Mannheim (Germany) Red Wings: Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw (OHL) Senators: Jake Sanderson, D, US U18 (NTDP)

