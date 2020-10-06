Wendy Williams Trolled for Her Wrong Pronunciation of Coronavirus

BET

The 56-year-old TV talk show host gets people’s attention with her confusing way of pronuncing the novel virus while criticizing President Donald Trump’s tweet.

Wendy Williams tackled President Donald Trump‘s COVID-19 diagnosis in the Tuesday, October 6 episode of her talk show. She could be seen criticizing POTUS for urging people not to be afraid of the disease. However, it was her way of pronouncing the word coronavirus that got people’s attention.

In his recent tweet when he announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, Trump wrote, “Don’t be afraid of Covid.” However, instead of saying “COVID,” Wendy said, “Cronova,” when she read the tweet aloud in the episode.

Some people might initially think that it could have been a slip of the tongue until she said the same word for the second time. “We are here, out in the field. We are frightened of cronova,” so the 56-year-old mispronounced the term again.





Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long before Internet users made fun of her pronunciation of the novel virus. “Is Wendy Williams okay? What is CRONOVA?!” one confused fan wrote on Twitter. “no one: literally no one: wendy williams: don’t be afraid of cRoNoVa,” someone else trolled Wendy.

“We’ve been dealing with COVID for months. You don’t know how to pronounce Corona? Smh,” another user criticized the talk show host. “wendy williams calling covid cornova is the cultural moment that will heal us all,” one other opined.

“LRT: Wendy Williams twice pronouncing COVID as ‘CORNOVA’ has tears falling down my face laughing,” wrote one fan. Another person accused Wendy of being “high” during the filming, while someone else appeared to defend Wendy, writing, “WENDY does that to words she doesn’t like. If you know her radio years then you know she likes to revamp words.”

This is not the first time for Wendy to mispronounce things. She once referred to singer Dua Lipa as “Dula Peep.” The “New Rules” hitmaker, however, was all cool with the nickname. “It’s a full thing, it’s a thing now,” she said during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” back in December 2019.