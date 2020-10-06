Week 5 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Lisa Witt
It’s no secret there’s been an offensive surge in the NFL this year, and wide receivers are reaping the benefits with some monster performances. Last Sunday, Odell Beckham Jr., DJ Chark, Tre’Quan Smith, and CeeDee Lamb all had multi-TD games; the week before, seven wideouts had at least two touchdown catches, including “sleepers” Tee Higgins, Andy Isabella, Dontrelle Inman, and Cedrick Wilson. Clearly, it’s “one of those years,” and it seems unlikely to stop anytime soon. That’s ultimately good news, though it did present its own set of unique challenges when we put together our Week 5 fantasy WR rankings,

With so many favorable matchups and overachieving wide receivers to choose from, how do you put them in order? If a receiver is considered a WR2, does it really matter if he’s No. 13 or No. 24? It looks like a big difference on the page, but in truth, it doesn’t matter. Those types of players are all must-starts this week. 

A couple new players, including Robby Anderson (@ Falcons) and CeeDee Lamb (vs. Giants), move into that tier because of favorable matchups in Week 5. A.J. Brown (vs. Bills) is hopefully set to return from a knee injury/bye week, so we slot him back in that group, as well. Fantasy owners hope Michael Thomas (knee) and Chris Godwin (hamstring) also return from injury this week. We currently have Thomas (vs. Chargers) in our rankings, but with the Saints off in Week 6, it’s possible they hold out him out through their bye. We don’t anticipate Godwin being back to face the Bears on Thursday, but we’ll be ready to adjust if he’s active.

Moving into the WR3 tier are Darius Slayton (@ Cowboys), Jamison Crowder (vs. Cardinals), Justin Jefferson (@ Seahawks), Jerry Jeudy (@ Patriots), Brandon Aiyuk (vs. Dolphins), and Deebo Samuel (vs. Dolphins). There are risks with some of these guys (Jeudy possibly being matched up with Stephon Gilmore, the 49ers cannibalizing each other’s production, other assorted QB issues), but all have solid matchups and the talent/big-play ability to rip off big games. 

Several more potential sleepers, including Golden Tate (@ Cowboys), Scotty Miller (@ Bears), N’Keal Harry (vs. Broncos), Christian Kirk (@ Jets), Zach Pascal (@ Browns), and Curtis Samuel (@ Falcons), are right on the start-or-sit bubble and could be worth streaming if you’re in a bind because of byes to Lions and Packers receivers. 

On the flipside, some WRs are moving down, though it’s not necessarily because of matchups. We’re at the point in the season where chronically poor performances can’t be ignored. A.J. Green (@ Ravens) represents the worst of both worlds this week, and we have him well out of the WR3 tier. Jarvis Landry (vs. Colts) has also fallen since you can’t count on him throwing a TD every week. T.Y. Hilton (@ Browns) would join them if he didn’t have such a favorable matchup. Brandin Cooks (vs. Jaguars), Preston Williams (@ 49ers), and Anthony Miller (vs. Bucs) all look like they’re better suited for the waiver wire than fantasy benches.

Of course, given how this season has gone, it’s possible any (or all) of those just mentioned go off in Week 5. After all, is there really such thing as a “bad matchup” anymore? It’s starting to feel as if there’s not, but either way, fantasy owners will agonize over their start ’em, sit ’em decisions, so we’ll do our best to help. 

Note: Check back all week leading up to kickoff, as we’ll continue to update our WR rankings and provide analysis based on the latest news and injuries.

Week 5 Fantasy WR Rankings (Standard)

These rankings are for non-PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ @ NYJ
2Tyreek Hill, KC vs. LV
3Adam Thielen, MIN @ SEA
4Amari Cooper, DAL vs. NYG
5Michael Thomas, NO vs. LAC
6Allen Robinson, CHI @ TB
7Mike Evans, TB vs. CHI
8Keenan Allen, LAC @ NO
9Stefon Diggs, BUF @ TEN
10DK Metcalf, SEA vs. MIN
11Calvin Ridley, ATL vs. CAR
12Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. MIN
13Julio Jones, ATL vs. CAR
14Robby Anderson, CAR @ ATL
15Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. IND
16DJ Chark, JAX @ HOU
17D.J. Moore, CAR @ ATL
18DeVante Parker, MIA @ SF
19JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. PHI
20Cooper Kupp, LAR @ WAS
21Will Fuller V, HOU vs. JAX
22CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. NYG
23Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. LAR
24A.J. Brown, TEN vs. BUF
25Julian Edelman, NE vs. DEN
26Tyler Boyd, CIN @ BAL
27Darius Slayton, NYG @ DAL
28Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. PHI
29Marquise Brown, BAL vs. CIN
30Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. ARZ
31Justin Jefferson, MIN @ SEA
32T.Y. Hilton, IND @ CLE
33Robert Woods, LAR @ WAS
34Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ NE
35Brandon Aiyuk, SF vs. MIA
36Deebo Samuel, SF vs. MIA
37Golden Tate, NYG @ DAL
38Greg Ward Jr., PHI @ PIT
39Emmanuel Sanders, NO vs. LAC
40John Brown, BUF @ TEN
41Scotty Miller, TB vs. CHI
42N’Keal Harry, NE vs. DEN
43Cole Beasley, BUF @ TEN
44Christian Kirk, ARZ @ NYJ
45Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. IND
46Zach Pascal, IND @ CLE
47Corey Davis, TEN vs. BUF
48Curtis Samuel, CAR @ ATL
49Sammy Watkins, KC vs. LV
50Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ HOU
51Tre’Quan Smith, NO vs. LAC
52Russell Gage, ATL vs. CAR
53Tim Patrick, DEN @ NE
54Mecole Hardman, KC vs. LV
55Michael Gallup, DAL vs. NYG
56A.J. Green, CIN @ BAL
57Tee Higgins, CIN @ BAL
58Hunter Renfrow, LV @ KC
59Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. JAX
60Jalen Guyton, LAC @ NO
61Isaiah Ford, MIA @ SF
62Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. ARZ
63Justin Watson, TB @ CHI
64David Moore, SEA vs. MIN
65Preston Williams, MIA @ SF
66Alshon Jeffery, PHI @ PIT
67Randall Cobb, HOU vs. JAX
68Darnell Mooney, CHI vs. TB
69Chase Claypool, PIT vs. PHI
70Damiere Byrd, NE vs. DEN
71Andy Isabella, ARZ @ NYJ
72Dontrelle Inman, WAS vs. LAR
73Keelan Cole, JAX @ HOU
74Nelson Agholor, LV @ KC
75Anthony Miller, CHI vs. TB
76James Washington, PIT vs. PHI
77Jeff Smith, NYJ vs. ARZ
78Josh Reynolds, LAR @ WAS
79Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ NYJ
80Gabriel Davis, BUF @ TEN
81Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. MIA
82Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. LV
83Chris Hogan, NYJ vs. ARZ
84Miles Boykin, BAL vs. CIN

