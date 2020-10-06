We Want People to Go and See It in ‘a Safe Way’

Universal Pictures

The James Bond actor insists it’s not the right time to release the 009 action blockbuster as the movie is put on hold several times due to the Covid-19 crisis.

–

Daniel Craig is fully supportive of plans to delay his final outing as James Bond until next year (21), insisting it simply “isn’t the right time” to launch the action blockbuster.

“No Time to Die” has been among the big Hollywood releases to fall victim to the coronavirus crisis, with its release previously postponed from April (20) to November.

However, it was recently bumped once again until Easter, amid new COVID-19 spikes around the globe, and although fans have been left disappointed, Craig is adamant bosses at MGM Studios have made the right decision.

“This thing is just bigger than all of us,” Craig told U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon of the pandemic on Monday night (05Oct20), coinciding with James Bond Day.

“We just want people to go and see this movie in the right way, in a safe way,” the Brit continued.

“Cinemas all around the world are closed at the moment. We want to release the movie at the same time all around the world, and this isn’t the right time. So, fingers crossed, April 2 is going to be our day.”

And Craig is happy he agreed to return for one more action thriller after infamously declaring he’d rather “slash” his wrists than make another movie as 007 following 2015’s “Spectre“.

“I’ve given it everything I can,” he explained of “No Time to Die”. “I’m so glad that I came back and did this last one. We had lots of loose threads we hadn’t tied up. The story just didn’t feel complete…”

Addressing his controversial comments about returning for a fifth and final film as the superspy, he said, “I needed a break, I truly admit it. I just needed to get my head away from it for a while and once I had, we (he and the producers) started talking about storylines and things that we could do, and where we could take it.”

“No Time to Die”, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, also stars Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Rami Malek.