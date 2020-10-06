Wayne Bennett axes Justin Hodges from Queensland Maroons Origin coaching staff

Wayne Bennett has axed Maroons legend Justin Hodges from the Queensland coaching staff, bringing in former Raiders, Cowboys and Titans head coach Neil Henry in to replace him.

According to Nine News Queensland’s Ben Dobbins, Bennett has moved swiftly with changes as the Maroons aim to turn around their luck against the Blues.

“Wayne Bennett believed he needed to have more experienced assistant coaches with him to help as they have an uphill battle taking on NSW,” Dobbins said.

“The blood-letting began with Justin Hodges, last year’s assistant, let go by Wayne Bennett and [he] will not be involved in this year’s series.”

QLD coach Wayne Bennett in 2003 (Chris McGrath/Getty)

Bennett is set to announce the first names for the Queensland squad tomorrow, with the master coach confirming reports that enforcer Josh McGuire would not be among the names read out.

Dobbins reported that despite the “huge blow” of losing McGuire in Origin, “it could be a blessing in disguise”.

“My mail is that he might end up at the Brisbane Broncos next year. A fit McGuire would be a huge boost for the Brisbane Broncos,” Dobbins said.

Josh McGuire during Origin II (Getty)

The Maroons will face an even tougher task in the 2020 State of Origin series against NSW with star fullback Kalyn Ponga expected to be officially ruled out this week, as he undergoes shoulder surgery.

“That is a big one to be honest. We know he’s such a talented player,” Queensland legend Steve Renouf told Nine News Queensland at the launch of voting for the Deadly Maroons 40-year Origin team.

“You go back to his debut in Origin, he absolutely killed it. It’s a big hole to fill fullback and so important in Origin.”

Justin Hodges during his time playing for the Queensland Maroons (Getty)

Fellow Maroons legend Colin Scott tipped Gold Coast Titans up-and-comer AJ Brimson to be the next man up in the Queensland No.1 jersey.

“He gets himself involved which is a big part of the game now. He’s a fullback, he’s a great attacker, he’s got the speed,” Scott said.

“He’s shown what he can do on the field. I’d pick him in the fullback spot for sure.”

A shake-up is also expected at the hooker position, with Nine News Queensland reporting that Jake Friend is set to get his Maroons debut over Ben Hunt who will be on the bench.