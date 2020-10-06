Viliame Kikau dangerous tackle charges at NRL Judiciary, Penrith Panthers, Match Review Committee

Now Kikau will plead his case at the NRL Judiciary tonight in a bid to have his one-match ban overturned so he can play in Penrith’s preliminary final.

Kikau tipped Waerea-Hargreaves above a horizontal angle midway through the first half of Penrith’s big win over the reigning Premiership winners. Waerea-Hargreaves was able to get up on his feet and wasn’t injured in the tackle, but Kikau could still be in strife.

Kikau has carryover points and loading and faces a one-match ban with an early guilty plea, but he could be ruled out of the match by fighting the charge and losing his case at the NRL judiciary.

“This, again, is really pedantic. It’s stupid,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“It’s not just that their legs are above the horizontal, it’s got to be most likely that the first point of contact for the man with the ball has got to be head or neck on the ground.

“It wasn’t. They were both virtually on the ground.

“We can’t be rubbing people out for that. Whoever is in charge of the match review committee, if that’s his example of a throw tackle, then he needs to be rubbed out.