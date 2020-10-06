Viking Global Investors increased stake in Inhibrx, Inc. By .com

© . Viking Global Investors increased stake in Inhibrx, Inc.
On the 26th of August, Viking Global Investors added 180 thousand Inhibrx, Inc. (INBX) shares for $3.4 million at an average price of $18.92 per share.
Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. are down -5.01% since the transaction.
Viking Global Investors’s holding in Inhibrx, Inc. increased to about 1.4 million shares with the purchase.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.