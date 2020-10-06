Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee tests positive for COVID-19

Iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee who is best known for his collaborations with legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray has been hospitalized. The actor got tested for COVID-19 yesterday and the results came in this morning. Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue hospital, he has mild fever and no other symptoms are seen currently.

The 85-year-old actor was taken to the hospital post the results as the doctors advised him to be under special care due to his age. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee also called to enquire about his health today. We wish the veteran actor a speedy recovery.