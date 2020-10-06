Uni, a new startup by PayU co-founder Nitin Gupta, announces $18.5M seed round led by Lightspeed and Accel for "building the modern age consumer credit card,quot; (Manish Singh/)

Manish Singh / :
Uni, a new startup by PayU co-founder Nitin Gupta, announces $18.5M seed round led by Lightspeed and Accel for “building the modern age consumer credit card,rdquo; — Even as close to a billion debit cards are in use in India today, only about 58 million credit cards are in circulation in the world’s second most populous nation.
