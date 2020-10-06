UK plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals won’t come until November: The Guardian By

Matilda Coleman
() – The UK government will not announce an anticipated plan to introduce COVID-19 testing for international arrivals until November, and instead the government will set up a global travel taskforce, The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/oct/06/no-covid-testing-decision-for-international-arrivals-before-november reported Tuesday.

The government is planning to announce the launch of the taskforce, set up at the request of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday, on Thursday and which will be jointly chaired by transport minister Grant Shapps and health minister Matt Hancock, the report added.

Last month, Airlines including British Airways and EasyJet urged the UK government to introduce coronavirus testing as an alternative to quarantine by the end of the month, in what they described as a “last chance” to save the industry.

