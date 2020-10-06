UK FCA derivatives ban signals disapproval of crypto as a whole, CoinShares exec says By Cointelegraph

UK FCA derivatives ban signals disapproval of crypto as a whole, CoinShares exec says
Following the definitive ban of cryptocurrency derivatives in the United Kingdom, cryptocurrency companies in the country shared their thoughts on the matter with Cointelegraph.
Among the most affected is CoinShares, a U.K. company known for providing cryptocurrency exchange-traded notes, or ETNs. Unlike exchange-traded funds, ETNs do not necessarily own the underlying asset and are instead a way of tracking the returns of a particular index. When they mature, holders pay or receive the difference between the initial purchase price and the return of the underlying index.
