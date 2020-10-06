U.S. congressional panel details Big Tech’s abuses and urges tougher laws By

© . FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google
By Nandita Bose and Diane Bartz
() – A U.S. House of Representatives panel looking into abuses of market power by four of the biggest technology companies found they used “killer acquisitions” to smite rivals, charged exorbitant fees, and forced small businesses into “oppressive” contracts in the name of profit.
The scathing 449-page report describes dozens of instances where Alphabet Inc’s (O:) Google, Apple Inc (O:), Amazon.com (O:) and Facebook (O:) misused their power, revealing corporate cultures apparently bent on doing what they could to hold on to their dominance over large portions of the internet.
