Twitter Clowns ‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Over ‘Reputation’ Remarks

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

During Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant tore into Monique Samuels over her fight with Candiace Bryant — saying she and ex-husband pastor Jamal Bryant, have a reputation to protect.

Twitter thought her comments were both hypocritical and hilarious.

Gizelle slammed the Monique as a “liability” and told her that she wants nothing to do with her before storming out.

She says, “Do me and Jamal, a pastor, have an image to protect? One hundred percent. So hanging around someone who decides to fight women on national television, is that a good look? No.”

