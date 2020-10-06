Twitter Clowns ‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Over ‘Reputation’ Remarks

During Sunday’s episode of Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant tore into Monique Samuels over her fight with Candiace Bryant — saying she and ex-husband pastor Jamal Bryant, have a reputation to protect.

Twitter thought her comments were both hypocritical and hilarious.

Gizelle slammed the Monique as a “liability” and told her that she wants nothing to do with her before storming out.

She says, “Do me and Jamal, a pastor, have an image to protect? One hundred percent. So hanging around someone who decides to fight women on national television, is that a good look? No.”

Twitter was quick to remind Gizelle how many baby momma’s her bae has and children out of wedlock. They did not waste any time dragging her and reminding her about the times she’s turned all the way up on the show.

Take a look at the clip.

Is Gizelle being a hypocrite or nah?