Twinkle Khanna shares pictures of her cook-off with son Aarav

They say cooking is a therapeutic experience and while that may be true for several, Twinkle Khanna is someone who certainly does not relate to the idea. On the other hand, the boys of her house, Akshay Kumar and Aarav do enjoy their time in the kitchen.

Twinkle recently took to social media and shared a throwback picture giving a glimpse of the mother and son’s ‘divergent skill sets’. The picture featured a chocolate cake baked by Aarav and a coffee made by her. Her caption caption for the picture read, “Today as I am prepping for a cook-off with a recipe from our What’s In Your Dabba cookbook, I wish I could send my son to do my bit instead. Our divergent skill sets are clearly depicted in this picture. He baked the cake and I made the coffee:) #whatsinyourdabba #hopelesschef.” Take a look at her post below.





Well, even though Twinkle did not bake the cake, we’re sure she must have savoured every bit of it.