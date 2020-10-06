‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Clark Middleton Died of West Nile Virus

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

The 63-year-old actor, who also appeared on ‘The Blacklist’, passed away on Sunday in his Los Angeles home from the incurable virus which can be found in mosquitos.

Clark Middleton has lost his battle with West Nile Virus. The actor, who portrayed Charlie on Showtime’s “Twin Peaks“, passed away from the incurable disease in his Los Angeles home on Sunday, October 4. His death was confirmed by his wife Elissa Middleton through a statement.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of a life eminently worthy of celebration: Clark Tinsley Middleton, 63 – beloved actor, writer, director, teacher, hero, husband, beacon, friend,” Elissa wrote, as quoted by Variety. “Clark transitioned on October 4th as a result of West Nile Virus, for which there is no known cure. Clark was a beautiful soul who spent a lifetime defying limits and advocating for people with disabilities.”

Having numerous acting credits under his belt, Clark appeared on several TV series which included “Law & Order“, “Fringe“, “The Path“, “Gotham“, “American Gods” and “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” He was also known for his role as DMV boss Glen Carter on crime thriller series “The Blacklist.”

Clark also made appearances in a number of movies, such as “Bail Jumper“, “The Contenders“, “Serendipity“, “Kill Bill Vol. 2” and “Sin City“. His other film credits include “Snowpiercer” and the Academy Award-winning “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)”.

Beside acting, Clark also wrote and produced short films “Idee Fixe” and “My Milonga”, which he also directed. He also founded The Young Mels, a support network for children living with juvenile arthritis, a medical condition in which he was diagnosed when he was four.

Offering tribute following his passing was “The Blacklist” writer Jon Bokenkamp. In a statement, the writer shared, “I’m heartbroken. Besides being a truly unique and gifted actor, Clark was simply an incredible guy in every way. He was a whip-smart film nut. He loved his work with a passion. And he was insanely generous of spirit.”

“I was fortunate enough to work with Clark over the past several years, and that relationship developed into a wonderful friendship that I’ll always cherish,” Jon continued. “I know his entire family at The Blacklist is devastated by this news. Clark was one of the good ones, and we lost him way too soon.”

West Nile Virus is a disease with no vaccine or treatment. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who are infected mostly do not feel sick. Only one in five people develops symptoms, such as fever, and one in 150 develops a serious, sometimes fatal illness.

Clark is survived by his wife Elissa, his brother Kirby Middleton and his mother Sue Perior.