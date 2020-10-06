TV Ratings for Monday, Oct. 5: ‘Filthy Rich’ Episode 3 on Fox

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, Filthy Rich drew 1.64 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating with its third outing, holding steady in the demo after a steep Week 2 drop. Opening Fox’s night, L.A.’s Finest (1.65 mil/0.3) dipped a tenth in the demo.

CBS’ broadcast of the COVID-delayed NFL game dominated Monday with 12.6 million viewers and a 3.5 demo rating. Big Brother’s first Monday numbers are pretty scrambled due to the sports of it all, but right now are 3 mil/0.8.0

Over on ABC (and pending adjustment due to NFL preemption), Dancing With the Stars (6 mil/0.9, read recap) slipped two tenths in the demo week-to-week, while Emergency Call (3.5 mil/0.6) was steady in Week 2.

NBC’s share of the Joe Biden town hall simulcast with MSNBC drew 3.8 mil and a 0.5. Leading out of that, American Ninja Warrior (2.1 mil/0.4) hit season lows.

At The CW, Whose Line did 845K/0.2, while Penn & Teller drew 752K/0.2.

