Turkey teeth whitening trip death mystery pals out of coma and helping police

Two Brits who fell seriously ill after travelling to Turkey for teeth whitening treatment are reportedly out of their coma and helping police with their inquiries after their other friend died.

Aaron Callaghan and Declan Carson, a dad-of-two, were left fighting for their lives during the trip, while their 33-year-old pal Richard Molloy tragically passed away.

It is not clear what caused the group to become unwell.

Local media claim the Northern Irish DJs had been partying the night before their dental treatment was due to start.

Turkish police are understood to have arrested two people as they probe the mystery death, according to The Mirror.







(Image: Supplied)



The men were allegedly given “premeds” for their dental treatment and told not to drink alcohol before they were found in their rented accomodation.

There was no suggestion the medication or treatment was the cause of Mr Molloy’s death or the reason the other two men fell unconscious.

Police were said to be attempting to trace the dentist, as well as looking at a number of possible causes for the men falling ill and losing consciousness, including carbon monoxide poisoning.

The friends had been in Turkey for 10 days, and reportedly spent in the resort of Marmaris before arriving in Bodrum on Thursday.

They became unwell after a party on Friday night, the Bodrum Olay newspaper reported.

At about 3.30am on Saturday, one of the men went for help and their apartment manager called for an ambulance.

Mr Molloy, also known as Richie, was found “lifeless” inside the flat and pronounced dead.

A post-mortem was taking place to determine the cause of the Belfast man’s death.

Mr Callaghan and Mr Carson, both in their 30s, were taken to hospital, where they were initially in a coma.

Local media reports claim the pair have now spoken to police after regaining consciousness.

Both have been taken off life support and are no longer in a life-threatening condition, said Dr Serkan Oncu of Aydin Adnan Menderes University hospital.







(Image: Instagram)



A source close to the men told the Irish Daily Mail: “Apparently they were given premeds for their dental treatment and told not to drink alcohol.

“No one knows what happened after that. Richie’s sister (Lydia) is out there with him now trying to bring him home.”

A friend added: “The other possibility I’ve heard is that it was to do with medication for their dental treatment or it was carbon monoxide poisoning.

Before they fell ill, Mr Callaghan, a former player with St James’ Swifts football club, had posted a photo on Friday of the three friends on a boat in Bodrum.

He wrote: “How’s your Friday.”

Members of the men’s devastated families, including Mr Molloy’s sister Lydia and Mr Callaghan’s parents Karen and Mark, have flown to Turkey.







(Image: UGC)



Heartbroken friends have remembered Mr Molloy as a “true gentleman”.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is helping Mr Molloy’sfamily to repatriate his body.

Colin Bell, from the charity which was set up in memory of his son who died abroad, said they hoped to bring Mr Molloy’s body home by the end of the week, as long as no further Covid-19 restrictions were introduced in the meantime.

Mr Bell said he understands that Mr Callaghan and Mr Carson are conscious, responding to treatment and feeling better.

Belfast’s Deputy Mayor and North Belfast SDLP councillor Paul McCusker wrote on Facebook that Mr Callaghan and Mr Carson were no longer in intensive care.

The families were being assisted by the UK Foreign Office and Republic of Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

Turkey is a popular destination for foreigners seeking cut-price medical and dental treatment.

The Istanbul International Health Tourism Association said up to 700,000 tourists visited for medical procedures in 2017.

The Association of Turkish Travel Agencies predicts that it will attract two million annual health tourists within three years.