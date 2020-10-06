Trump wants a COVID vaccine before Election Day, but fewer Americans are saying they’ll get one

President Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants COVID-19 vaccine authorized before the November 3 election. That will be an uphill climb, according to pharmaceutical industry executives. Safety and efficacy standards must be met via clinical trials for a coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency use authorization (EUA), as the Food and Drug Administration stated in newly issued and long-awaited guidelines on Tuesday.

And then there’s another challenge: convincing Americans to actually get a vaccine once one receives emergency authorization. According to a new CNN poll released Monday, only 51% of those surveyed said they would try to get vaccinated if a low-cost therapy is widely available while 45% said they wouldn’t.

That’s a drop from August, when 56% said they would try to get a vaccine, and a significant falloff from May, when 66% said the same.

It’s unclear what’s driving that trend, though racial, age-related, and political demographics all seem to play a part. A far higher number of older Americans would try to get vaccinated compared to younger respondents.

The trouble with just a 51% participation rate is that it’s not high enough of a number to achieve herd immunity, wherein vaccinated people offer protection to the more vulnerable.

One solution may be education and outreach programs touted by executives as Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky and Pfizer’s biopharmaceuticals division president Angela Hwang (both companies are working on COVID vaccines) have told recent panels held by .

Previous polling has also found that 60% of American voters prefer a proven and safe coronavirus vaccine than one that’s been rushed to market.

To that end, Tuesday’s new FDA guidance seems to hit that standard in defiance of Trump’s insistence at a quickly made vaccine.

Could we see a vaccine prior to the election? My take: Very unlikely. – Trials not done yet

– FDA wants 2 months of follow-up

– Company then needs to review data and submit EUA

– FDA will then need "weeks,quot; to review (likely 2-3) — Alexander Gaffney (@AlecGaffney) October 6, 2020

One of the most significant elements of those guidelines—and one that would almost certainly delay a vaccine till past Election Day—is that follow-up period for trial participants before the FDA even considers an experimental treatment. But, as the previous polls show, that’s a measure most Americans find prudent.

