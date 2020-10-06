Troy Aikman blasts Cowboys’ slow start

The Dallas Cowboys are off to a rough start to the season, going 1-3 while giving up the most points in the NFL over the first month. The struggle out of the gate has caught the attention of former Hall of Fame Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who called out the team for the poor performance so far.

“To me, I’d be embarrassed as a player to put that kind of performance on film,” Aikman told 96.7 KTCK The Ticket. “That’s going to be seen by your peers for the rest of the season.”

It’s hard to argue with Aikman. The Cowboys defense has looked absolutely awful, allowing 36.5 points per game this season. Even with Dak Prescott throwing at a historic pace, the Cowboys’ lone win came thanks to an epic collapse by the Atlanta Falcons and an improbable “watermelon” onside kick recovery.

Despite the Cowboys’ historically bad start on defense, owner Jerry Jones and Mike McCarthy both said that they have no plans to fire defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

“No,” Jones said when asked if he was considering firing Nolan. “If you think about it at this juncture, that’s not something that you would go to. Don’t need to. We’re getting the benefit of a coach that has a lot of experience. He’s seen a lot of football. He’s coached a lot of football. He’s lived around a lot of football. He has answers there.”

Fortunately for the Cowboys, they play in the NFC East, which is currently led by the 1-2-1 Philadelphia Eagles. Even so, the Cowboys need to get their defense on track to have any hope for this season.